Texas students found refuge inside funeral home after shooting: report

During the deranged gunman’s attack at Robb Elementary School, some of the children reportedly sought refuge in an unlikely place – a funeral home across the street from the deadly scene.

A local minister told KENS 5 that the terrified students fled from their school during the rampage and hunkered down at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.

“When I walked into the funeral home and I saw all the children just sitting on benches crying,” minister Marcela Cabralez told the news outlet.

“It’s indescribable how you feel at that moment with so many desperate children, and hearing them tell you – (while) seeing the blood on their legs, on their clothing – telling you that they saw bullets fly by them,” she said.

Cabralez said the young survivors need help to deal with the trauma of losing 19 schoolmates and two teachers in Tuesday’s attack.

“There is life after the storm, but also the survivors,” she told KENS 5.

“I think we need to help them because they are so little. We can’t take for granted that they’re little and they don’t know what happened and they’ll forget about it,” Cabralez said.

“No, they will carry this with them, and it’s important for me, for these children, that they heal,” she added.

According to authorities, Ramos began his rampage when he shot his grandmother in the face, then took her pickup truck and drove about a mile to the elementary school and crashed into a ditch.

Police officers speak near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

A picture of Alexandria Rubio, one of the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting, is left at a memorial in Town Square in front of the county courthouse, REUTERS/Marco Bello

The minister said the children had blood spattered on their legs and clothes. REUTERS/Marco Bello

He first fired at two bystanders outside the funeral home before launching his attack in earnest inside the school.