Texas student arrested at high school after guns found in vehicle: cops

A student was arrested at a Texas high school after police found an AK-47 style handgun and a replica AR-15 rifle inside of his vehicle on Wednesday — a day after 19 children were murdered at an elementary school in the state, police said.

The frightening incident was uncovered after a worker at a business in Richardson called police to report a male walking in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road towards Berkner High School with what appeared to be a rifle just before 11 a.m., police said.

Within minutes, cops arrived at the school and located the student inside the building.

The student was unarmed when police found him, but investigators later located two guns inside the student’s car that was parked in a nearby lot, authorities said.

The student was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

No other information was released about the suspect due to his age.

Richardson is a city of about 120,000 people located about 15 miles north of Dallas.

Salvador Ramos allegedly killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde.

Police thanked the “vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement.”

Wednesday’s scare came 24 hours after crazed teenager Salvador Ramos allegedly shot and killed 21 people and wounded over a dozen others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Ramos, 18, was fatally shot by a heroic border patrol agent who responded to the school.

The massacre — the largest mass shooting in Texas history — put schools, communities and law enforcement across the country on high alert.