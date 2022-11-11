Texas send 300th bus from the border to sanctuary cities

The 300th busload of migrants left Texas Thursday — as Gov. Greg Abbott blasted President Biden for doing “nothing” about the southern border crisis.

“As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border,” Abbott tweeted Thursday evening, adding that the bus was bound for Chicago.

Texas began its migrant busing program in April — sending border-crossers seeking asylum from overrun Texas towns to Democrat-run sanctuary cities, including the nation’s capital.

As of Friday, almost 8,300 migrants have been sent to Washington, DC, Abbott’s office confirmed to The Post.

Chicago, which was added as a destination in August, has received more than 1,200 migrants.

Over 3,700 migrants have been bussed to New York City since the Lone Star State added the Big Apple

The 300th busload of migrants left Texas Thursday.

Greg Abbot blasted Biden for a lack a intervention at the border.

Over 3,700 migrants have been bussed to New York City.

Adams announced he is shutting down his tent city this week.



“The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott’s office said in a statement Friday.

The US saw a record 2.4 million migrants stopped at its border with Mexico in the fiscal year ending September — a surge fueled by asylum seekers from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua amid deteriorating economic and political conditions in those countries.

Migrants on an Abbott-chartered bus that left Del Rio, Texas, en route to Washington, DC in August told The Post that the free ride was a “blessing.”

“Any help that I can get is a godsend,” Javier, a 25-year-old migrant from Venezuela said.

“I’m a lot closer to New York in Washington than I am here. I heard there is a shelter where you can stay for some time until you’re able to get on your feet financially.”

However, others said they felt forced to board the Texas buses.

In one incident, immigrants called 911 on the bus driver of one of Abbott’s bus, claiming they were trying to get off and being held against their will.

All immigrants who board the buses sign release forms before they get on.