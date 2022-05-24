Texas School Shooting Prompts Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media – The Hamden Journal

Texas School Shooting Prompts Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media – Deadline

Refresh for updates… A teenage gunman in Texas killed 14 students and a teacher Tuesday at an elementary school near San Antonio in what would be one of the deadliest mass shootings at a school in U.S. history.

Officials said an 18-year-old gunman was killed by police in response to the shooting, the deadliest school gun massacre in the U.S. since February 2018, when 14 students and three children were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. In 2012, a 20-year-old shooter killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season Finale After Tragic School Shooting In Texas

The reaction to today’s evil act at Robb Elementary School in rural Uvalde, Texas, was swift and visceral, with many online snapping back at “thoughts and prayers” tweets in exchange for calls to action to address gun violence in the country.

Here’s a sample of reactions from media and Hollywood circles: