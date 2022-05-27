Texas School Mass Shooting Finds Disney Adding Obi-Wan Kenobi Warning – The Hamden Journal

Similarities between a horrible mass school shooting in Texas this week and a Jedi school massacre in Disney+’s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series has seen a succession of warnings added to the Ewan McGregor-led show.

“There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting,” it says right now in the details section of the Obi-Wan page on a number of accounts on the Mouse House streamer.

That’s a bleaching and editing of sorts of the statement that previously on May 27

“Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events,” it said before. “Warning: Contains violence involving children.”

Oddly enough, the warning actually has to be sought out on the Kenobi page and is not to be found as a slate at the beginning of the opening episode. One day after rolling out Kenobi at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Disney-owned Lucasfilm did not respond to request for comment today on the addition of the respective warnings.

The company added the first version of the content warning early Friday, just hours after Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted. The much anticipated series dropped its first two episodes late Thursday, almost three days after 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The scene in question is actually the first one in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which comes after a lengthy recap of the events leading up to the time frame of the series, which take place a decade after the events depicted in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The first Obi-Wan Kenobi scene shows the cavernous Jedi temple under attack from Imperial Inquisitor and Stormtroopers. With chaos and death all around, a female Jedi dodges blasters and red lightsabers to get some young boys and girls to safety. The teacher is cut down and the cluster of less than half a dozen students make a decision to “run” in the hopes of escaping a similar fate.

The jarring scene ends with the children bolting over an overhead pathway as Jedi are massacred by Imperial forces.

Netflix on did something similar this week for its Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, adding a warning card about a scene of violence involving children. The card appears before the Season 3 recap that auto-plays at the beginning of Season 4, Episode 1 for viewers in the U.S. only.

Ewan McGregor is the the title character in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which takes place between the Revenge of the Sith and New Hope movies. The six-episode series follows Obi-Wan’s life in exile on Tatooine. Star Wars prequel vet Hayden Christensen is also back as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.