Texas robber disguised as nurse shot dead in Houston

A robber disguised as a nurse was shot dead by an elderly woman’s son when he tried to break into her Houston home on Tuesday morning, a report said.

The chaotic scene unfolded when the woman heard a knock at her door at 12:30 a.m. and saw the visitor was wearing scrubs and posing as a medical worker, according to KHOU 11.

His ruse did not fool the woman, who called her son for help, the station said.

When the man rushed to his mom’s aid, he found the robber trying to break into the house and shot him dead, the station said.

“It was just a random thing,” Houston Police Department Lt. J.P. Horelica told the outlet.

“The home health care that dropped on the original radio was part of a ruse to try to gain entry in the home. When that didn’t work, he tried to force entry in there.”