Texas prosecutors won’t go after parents of trans kids

In a direct challenge to the Texas governor and attorney general, a slew of prosecutors across the Lone Star State say they will not prosecute parents of trans children who are referred to them over alleged child abuse.

The defiance comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week that parents who help their underage kids transition genders are guilty of child abuse. Both men, who are up for re-election, said parents who help their children transition by providing “puberty blockers” or “sex change” procedures would be investigated and referred to child protective services.

In a joint statement, the district attorneys in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Fort Bend county outside Houston called the actions by Abbott and Paxton “a continued onslaught on personal freedoms.

“We want to be clear: we will enforce the Constitution and will not irrationally and unjustifiably interfere with medical decisions made between children, their parents and the medical physicians,” said the district attorneys. “We want to reassure our residents with transgender children that they are safe to continue seeking the care their children need.”

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Twitter condemning Paxton and Abbott’s choice to come after parents of trans children. @Dallas_DA/Twitter

Some Texas prosecutors have spoken out against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (left) and Governor Greg Abbott’s claim that parents who help their underage children transition are guilty of child abuse. Eric Gay/Jay Janner/AP

Both Paxton and Abbott are up for re-election. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Neither Paxton nor Abbott’s offices returned The Post’s e-mails and calls for comment.

Meanwhile, El Paso County lawyer Jo Anne Bernal — whose office represents the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in court and decides which child-abuse cases to prosecute — balked at Abbott and Paxton’s directive, too.

“By any stretch of the imagination, we can’t include gender-affirming care as the basis for child abuse,” Bernal told The Post on Friday. “Those are not the kids in danger.

“In child abuse cases, we see so many things. Transgender kids are often in the most loving of homes.”