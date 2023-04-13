Texas police rescue 7 migrant underage girls from sex trafficking ring in Socorro

Police rescued at least seven young migrant girls from a Texas “stash house” where they believe the minors were being used in a sex trafficking ring.

A tactical team found the underage girls when they raided a Socorro home on Wednesday after they received a tip that illegal substances were being sold.

“Preliminary information suggests that a large number of unaccompanied and younger aged females located have been the target of sex trafficking and were treated by emergency services on the scene,” Socorro police said in a statement.

Chief David Burton stressed that the safety of the girls was the department's main priority.





“This is not a criminal-type investigation. This is a caretaking investigation,” he said. “We’re here for community services, so what we’re worried about now is how are these people? Are they OK?”

There were no injuries reported.

“We’re here to help people,” he said. “We’re here to rescue those that otherwise might not have a voice.”

Burton also stressed that there is no danger to the public.





Police are interviewing the minors and continuing their investigation. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.

“We did this on a very low-level approach,” Burton added. “Again, we’re not looking at hardcore criminals here… We’re more concerned about the safety of the individuals inside this residence.”

Two neighbors who have lived in the area for roughly four years said it’s a quiet neighborhood. The raid was the first time they witnessed any criminal activity.