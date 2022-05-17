Texas police make arrest in possible Asian hate crime shooting

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a shooting at an Asian-owned hair salon in Dallas that is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Tuesday.

Jeremy Smith was booked into Dallas County jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting at Hair Wold Salon in the Koreatown neighborhood on May 11, news station NBC5 reported.

The shooting wounded three female employees, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The FBI has been investigating the shooting as a federal hate crime.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that there would be more information released after the suspect was interviewed.

The arrest came on the heels of a town hall between Dallas police and members of the Asian community Monday night. Two of the women who were wounded in the shooting were there.

“This happened to us for no reason,” one of the victims said in Korean, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the hair salon shooting is connected to two other incidents. On May 10, the unknown driver of a burgundy van shot at Asian businesses in a different part of Dallas. No one was injured. On April 2, several businesses at an Asian-run strip mall were shot at, but again, no one was hurt.

Jeremy Smith was arrested in connection with the shooting at the Hair World Salon in Dallas. Dallas Police Department

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime, police said. AP

The shooting injured three female employees. AP

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the shooting was connected to two other shootings of Asian businesses. AP

At this time, only the hair salon shooting is part of the FBI’s hate crime probe. It’s possible the other two incidents could be added to the federal investigation at a later time, an FBI spokeswoman told The Post.

“The Dallas FBI Field Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District in Texas, and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice have opened a federal hate crime investigation into the incident at Hair World Salon in Dallas. We are in close communication with Dallas Police and are partnering together to thoroughly investigate this incident,” said Melinda Urbina of the Dallas FBI office.