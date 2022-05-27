Texas police arrest 4 teens for school shooting threats after Uvalde

Police in Texas have arrested four teenagers for allegedly plotting to carry out another school massacre just days after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde.

The Donna Police Department announced Thursday the arrests of Nathaniel Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja, both 17, on felony charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cops also collared two minors, who have not been named because of their age, in connection with the alleged plot targeting an unspecified school in Donna, a small city near the Mexico border.

Montelongo and Pantoja are being held on $750,000 bond each.

“We stopped an act of physical violence and harm on our students,” Donna Independent School District Police Chief Donald Crist said during a press conference, according to ValleyCentral.com.

The arrests came two days after an 18-year-old gunman identified by the police as Salvador Ramos charged into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 students and two fourth-grade teachers.

After being barricaded inside a classroom for more than an hour, Ramos was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent.

Police say they have arrested four teens who threatened to shoot up a school in Donna, Texas. Reuters

The threats of the school shooting come several days after 19 kids and two teachers were shot by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Donna school district officials released a statement saying that classes had been canceled Thursday because of a “credible threat of violence.” Students will be back in schools next Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.

The four suspects were arrested by cops acting on an anonymous tip. Several local, state and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, took part in the bust.

“Keep an eye on your kids, make sure about what they’re doing. Look at what they have in their rooms, be vigilant,” Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said during the news conference.