Texas plane crashes at Pine Forest Country Club golf course, two people hurt

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed and landed upside down on a golf course in Texas Friday night, officials said.

Both were found inside the damaged, overturned aircraft and airlifted from the Pine Forest Country Club to a Houston-area hospital for treatment, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Their conditions were not released.

“Both are alive but injured,” Gonzalez tweeted.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety as they await officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transit Safety Board to arrive, Texas DPS said

According to the FAA, the aircraft is a single-engine plane, Mooney M20J, KPRC-TV reported.

The plane, which took off from outside San Antonio around 6:13 p.m., was set to land at the West Houston airport at 7:25 p.m., but never made it, according to the outlet.