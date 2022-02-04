Texas parent who demanded Michelle Obama biography be removed from schools called the book ‘leftist indoctrination,’ document shows

UNITED STATES – JULY 25: First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday, July 25, 2016.Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

A document shows a parent calling a children’s book about Michelle Obama “leftist indoctrination.”

The parent demanded the book be removed from a Texas school district.

This is one of many attempts to ban books that discuss race, gender, or sexuality.

A Texas parent argued that a children’s biography about former first lady Michelle Obama is “leftist indoctrination” and demanded that the book be removed from shelves, NBC News reported.

In a “Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Resources,” an unnamed parent argued that “Michelle Obama: Political Icon” by Heather E. Schwartz “unfairly” painted former President Trump as a “bully” and shames white girls.

NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh posted a copy of the parent’s complaint to the Katy Independent School District in Texas on Twitter Thursday.

According to the form, the parent said they believed that the purposes of the book were to indoctrinate children into “the leftist movement with a negatively slanted view of another president” and “reverse racism — wanting young white girls to believe that the way they talk is a culturally unacceptable way in today’s society.”

“Complete leftists indoctrination is being placed on any child that reads this book,” the parent said on the form.

While the attempt to get the book banned failed, Insider previously reported, this is one of the numerous attempts to ban books about race, gender, and sexuality across the country, as well as attempts to ban critical race theory.

“As an author, a reader, and a parent, I’m against book banning on principle,” Schwartz, the author of the Obama biography, told Insider Wednesday. “There couldn’t be a safer way for kids to learn about difficult topics, gain new perspectives, and explore the world and their place in it than by reading words on a page.”

The Katy Independent School District in Texas, Heather E. Schwartz, and Michelle Obama did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider