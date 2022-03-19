Texas Padre Island shooting injures three after fight breaks out

Three people were injured in a shooting on Texas’ Padre Island Friday night as the suspect remains on the loose.

Shots rang out near one of the spring break beach destinations about 100 miles north of the US border with Mexico, according to Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooter opened fire after a fight broke out around 8:30 p.m. local time, police said.

A male in his 30s was in critical condition. A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were also injured, according to cops.

Padre Island and South Padre Island are popular destinations for spring break, which is currently underway in Texas. Turnout at the beaches was lower than normal this year, KRIS 6 TV reported earlier this week.

It was unclear if the victims were locals or spring breakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online.

