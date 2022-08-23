Texas OL Jaylen Garth enters the transfer portal

Fall camp has concluded and the 2022 college football season is less than two weeks away.

Depth charts are beginning to become more clear for many programs across the country, which ultimately plays a role in some players looking for more playing time at another school.

That rings true for offensive lineman Jaylen Garth. Inside Texas reported that the third-year offensive lineman entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Garth appeared in two games for the Longhorns last season, Texas Tech and Rice, after redshirting his true freshman season in 2020. Coming out of high school, he was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 20 overall offensive tackle in the country for the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

