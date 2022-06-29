Texas now has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle

Texas received a massive commitment from five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II on Wednesday afternoon.
The DeSoto native is rated the No. 6 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and one of the top overall prospects in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
With the addition of Cook, the Longhorns have now landed commitments from three different five-star prospects over the last week. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning, five-star safety Derek Williams, and Cook are now the three highest-rated commits in Texas’ 2023 class.
Texas jumped Notre Dame for the No. 2 recruiting class in the country shortly after Cook’s announcement. Steve Sarkisian’s staff is now neck-and-neck with Ohio State for the No. 1 class this cycle.
Recruiting class rankings obviously change on a daily basis, but this is a good indicator of how strong this cycle could be for Texas.
Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle currently.
h
h
Cincinnati (207.73)
Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Baylor (208.07)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech (209.22)
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Arkansas (211.68)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia (213.89)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (229.35)
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson (240.51)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame (251.59)
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (255.61)
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Ohio State (256.79)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
1
1
1
1
1
1