Texas Native Jamie Foxx Writes About Uvalde School Shooting – The Hamden Journal

Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote:

Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called Christians…if they are going to heaven…I’LL PASS!!!!! #thedevilisbusy

There has been an outpouring of disbelief, outrage and calls for action after the tragedy.

Earlier in the week, Beto O’Rourke confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a news conference, accusing state leaders of “doing nothing” to address gun violence.”

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey wrote, “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”