A 25-year-old mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly trying to give away her newborn baby to strangers she met on a Texas street, police said.

Officers responded to the bizarre scene in Corpus Christi after one the bystanders took the two-week old baby from mother Yessenia Cardenas and called 911, police said.

Cardenas appeared to be high on drugs, police said. She was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Her baby was taken into custody by Child Protection Services.