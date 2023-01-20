Texas mom left toddler in parking lot to get a wax: cops

A Texas woman left her two-year-old alone wandering a parking lot while she was getting her hair waxed off, according to local reports.

Police were called to the salon after multiple people saw a toddler walking around what was described as “a busy parking lot” in Spring, Texas, according to Houston’s Fox station.

Deputies found Dashayla Allen inside the business where she was getting pruned.

Arresting officers did not detail what body part was being waxed, but it was noted her brows look impeccable in her mug shot.

Allen admitted to leaving the baby alone but claimed she had left them in a car, which she believed to be locked. It is unclear how long the child was in the parking lot before police got to them.

The 28-year-old was placed in custody and Child Protective Services was called.

The child was released to another guardian who was called to the scene.

Allen was charged with abandoning a child with intent to return and her bond was set at $2,500.