Texas mom issues heartbreaking plea for baby’s stolen ashes

A mother in Texas is pleading with thieves to return her baby’s ashes — which were taken during a break-in at the family’s storage unit, according to local reports.

“Please return my daughter’s ashes, that’s all I have left of my daughter,” Lily Nicol said in an open plea to the crooks, according to the Austin TV station KXAN.

Nicol’s daughter, Sa’Mya, was just a baby when she died in 2013. The family lived in Denver at the time.

The family then moved from Colorado to Texas, keeping the 11-month-old’s remains and other items in a storage unit in the Lone Star State while they stayed with relatives and looked for a house.

Before the family could retrieve its belongings, the storage facility in Round Rock, an Austin suburb, called Nicol in December to let her know the locks at her unit had been cut by someone. The facility assured her that nothing was missing, and the employee told her the locks would be replaced and that she didn’t need to take action, the mom said.

Nicol finally went to the storage unit Friday, since the family was moving into a new house. That’s when they discovered the ashes, televisions, computers and other valuables were gone.





“I noticed that we’re missing a lot of items,” Nicol said. “We lost everything, including my daughter’s ashes.

“I don’t care about the other stuff — I just want her back,” the grieving mother said, wiping away tears.

She has filed a police report and is asking anyone with information to come forward.