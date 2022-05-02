Texas mom guns down home intruder while her kids are asleep

A Texas mother-of-three shot and killed a man who broke into her home while her children were asleep — but police say she won’t face any charges.

The woman was at her home with her kids on Kashmuir Place in San Antonio about 10 p.m. Thursday when she heard the man trying to enter the main door from the laundry room, News 4 San Antonio reported.

She opened fire and struck the man, identified as 41-year-old Roman Rodriguez, twice in the chest according to KSAT. It is unclear if the intruder was armed.

When police arrived, they found the bloodied Rodriguez sitting on a chair in the backyard. He died on the way to the hospital, police said.

No one else was physically hurt in the incident.

The probe continues, but the unidentified homeowner is not facing charges because of the so-called Castle Doctrine, which allows a person to use force against an intruder who breaks into their home, News 4 San Antonio reported.