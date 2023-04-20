Texas mom finds a worm in her baby’s formula

A Texas mom is still squirming after she found a worm in her baby’s formula.

Jessica Chavez told KXAN in an interview published Tuesday that she was preparing a bottle for her eight-month-old son when she noticed something strange in the formula powder.

“I was scooping up some formula and then I noticed something black inside the powder,” she recalled.

“So, I got it out, and it was moving. That’s when I noticed it was a worm.”

Chavez told the outlet that she bought the Enfamil NueroPro Gentlease Infant formula on Amazon on Feb. 25. When she found the worm, she contacted the company and got a refund.

In a statement to KXAN, Enfamil’s parent company Mead Johnson Nutrition said it was taking the incident “very seriously.”

“We received the consumer complaint, have been in touch with the consumer directly, and are moving quickly to investigate the situation,” the comment read.

Earlier this year, Enfamil recalled about 145,000 cans of its ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a cross-contamination scare.





Chavez said the company is picking up the formula packets from her home this week to perform further testing.

She added that her son, Amado, is suffering from diarrhea, samples of which she plans to have testing for parasites.

“I just want it to be spread out to moms,” Chavez said of her disturbing discovery.





“It’s shocking…and…it’s really disgusting to know that there’s worms in there.”

News of Chavez’s near-miss comes amid a nationwide formula shortage that began last year and is expected to persist through the spring.

“I’m beyond struggling,” Louisiana mom of four Amber Bergeron told Fox & Friends in December of her efforts to keep her littlest one fed.





“I went to multiple stores [for formula], I contacted family, I contacted friends out of town,” she lamented.