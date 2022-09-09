Texas mom Christina Lee Powell’s death ruled accidental

A Texas mom’s death was ruled accidental and the case was closed by cops after her decomposing body was found in a shopping mall parking lot earlier this summer, officials said Friday.

Christina Lee Powell, 39 — who sparked a manhunt after she went missing in San Antonio in July — died of hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office told Fox News Digital.

The case’s bizarre conclusion comes after Powell was found dead in her black 2020 Nissan Rogue at Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio on July 23, nearly three weeks after a family member reported her missing.

Her SUV had been parked in the same spot at the mall — just four miles from her home in Red Hill Place — for about a week, according to a security guard who made the grim discovery.

San Antonio Police at the time there was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body and announced Thursday it had closed the investigation.

Powell was found dead in her vehicle in San Antonio on July 23. @claudiamobley

The Texas mom’s death sparked a manhunt earlier this summer.

“We did not find any evidence leading to a criminal investigation,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Powell, a mom of two boys ages 3 and 12, had last been seen in doorbell camera footage rushing to work on July 5.

The guard discovered her body after noticing a “foul odor”coming from the vehicle, according to police.