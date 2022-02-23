Texas mom charged with beating ref, kids at basketball game

A middle school basketball game in Texas turned into a brawl after a mother punched a seventh-grader and went on to attack other kids and a referee, police said.

Referee Greg Ivanovsky tossed a player after she punched another girl during the game on Saturday, he told KDFW. After the game was over, the player went back to the court to continue the fight, according to police in Murphy.

Things escalated when the ejected girl’s mother, identified as Dominique Graham, 37, punched the player girl her daughter was fighting with in the face.

“This isn’t going to happen. I’m not going to allow this,” Ivanovsky told KDFW he said to himself. “And then out of nowhere, I get a left hook across the mouth, my glasses go sideways like this.”

Dominique Graham hit three underage players and two adults, according to police. FOX 4 KDFW

Greg Ivanovsky was the ref allegedly hit by Graham. FOX 4 KDFW

Police said Graham hit two adults along with three players from the game. FOX 4 KDFW

Chaos broke out as more parents and kids rushed in while Graham allegedly continue to lash out at others.

Police say Graham hit three underage players and two adults. She is charged with three counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and two counts of assault. Graham was released on bond Monday.