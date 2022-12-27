Texas mechanic executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad-of-two mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family.

Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported.

Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired.

The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied by five men and allegedly refused to pay the money he owed.

As the situation escalated, Casillas allegedly told his client to just take his truck and leave, but then the confrontation took a violent turn.

The shooting took place Friday in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston. KTRK

Family members said Casillas was chased by six men, made to kneel and was then shot in the head after a customer refused to pay a $500 repair bill. KTRK

“My brother started running,” his sister Sandy Casillas told the station. “He ran through all the side businesses he could run through. They did catch up to him, and they shot him in the head. (Point) blank. They put him on his knees, and they shot him in the head.”

The sister claimed that her brother begged for his life, telling the gunmen, “I have a family, just take whatever you want,” but they ignored his pleas, according to KHOU11.

Casillas died from his injuries at a hospital. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters, ages 2 and 3.

Casillas, far right, is pictured with his wife and their two daughters, ages 2 and 3, who celebrated Christmas Sunday without their father. Facebook/Sandy Yarely

Casillas planned to use the $500 from the repair bill to finish his Christmas shopping. Facebook/Sandy Yarely

Sister Sandy Casillas, center, said she heard that her brother begged for his life. KTRK

His family said Casillas had already bought Christmas presents for his children and planned to use the $500 from the repair bill to finish his holiday shopping.

“Santa was coming with daddy, but Santa showed up, but daddy didn’t,” Sandy said.

The victim’s relatives gathered on Christmas Day at the crime scene to demand that those who killed the father-of-two are held accountable for their actions.

“I’ll be damned if I let this case go cold,” Casillas’ sister said. “My brother will get his justice.”