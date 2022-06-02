Texas man shot wife and mother-in-law, snatched baby before suicide: cops

A Texas man shot his wife, killed her mother and kidnaped his 3-month-old son, triggering an Amber Alert and manhunt that ended early Thursday when police say the suspect turned the gun on himself after being cornered by cops.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the violent rampage began unfolding at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies got a call reporting a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring.

Responding officers found Tangela Igbokwe and her mother, Linda Larkins, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Igbokwe was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while Larkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation has determined that 41-year-old Obinna Igbokwe, Tangela’s husband, shot his wife and his mother-in-law after a dispute over child custody, and fled with his infant son, Mansa Igbokwe.

ABC13 reported that the shooting took place in front of the suspect’s 14-year-old son, who ran from the home to get help.

Obinna Igbokwe dropped off his 3-month-old son, Mansa, at a local hotel, according to the Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The abduction led to an Amber Alert being issued for the baby, with authorities saying that Mansa was “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

Around midnight, detectives in Montgomery County received a call from police in Corsicana saying that they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care.

“According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned,” the Montgomery County’s Sheriff’s Office stated in a follow-up news release.

About an hour later, officers in a neighboring city located a white Honda Accord that Igbokwe was driving and attempted to pull him over, but he sped away.

After a brief chase, the sheriff’s office stated, the wanted man stopped in a parking lot, where pursuing officers saw and heard a single gunshot go off inside the Honda. Despite life-saving measures, Igbokwe succumbed to his self-inflicted injury at Dallas Hospital before dawn.

The sheriff’s office said that baby Mansa was unharmed and has been reunited with family members.

“Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance,” Lt. Scott Spencer said.