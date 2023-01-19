Texas man Ocastor Ferguson charged with kidnapping of missing girlfriend Kayla Kelley, who threatened to expose his affair

A Texas man who was living a double life with two different women has been charged with kidnapping in connection to his missing girlfriend — who is feared dead after investigators recovered a woman’s body Wednesday.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been accused of kidnapping 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, who was reported missing on Jan. 11, after she threatened to tell Ferguson’s wife about his duplicity, according to local authorities and news.

Investigators have since found a woman’s body in a field in Grand Prairie less than a mile from Ferguson’s home, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update to Kelley’s disappearance Wednesday. The medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

Kelley, of Collin County, had been dating a man named Kevin Brown after the pair connected online last year, local ABC affiliate station WFAA reported.

Investigators believe Ocastor Ferguson killed Kayla Kelley after Kelley threatened to tell his wife about his duplicity. Collin County Sheriff’s Office M

Before her disappearance, however, Kelley learned that the man she was dating was actually named Ferguson and that he was married to another woman, according to the outlet. He had been using the fake name and story with her during the entirety of their relationship.

Kelley had recently threatened to tell Ferguson’s wife about their relationship and his lies, according to text messages exchanged by the couple, an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet states.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

Ferguson admitted his deception and relationship with Kelley to investigators, but said he didn’t know what had happened to her since she went missing.

Kelley’s car was found “burned beyond recognition” in a remote area of Frisco a day after her friends reported her missing, according to the affidavit.

Ferguson’s phone records showed that he had traveled to the area where the burnt out car was found and his own car was found near his girlfriend’s home.

He was arrested on arson and kidnapping charges and is being held behind bars on a $1 million bond bail.