Texas man nearly runs over Department of Public Safety trooper

Bodycam and dashcam footage from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a driver in Zavala County, Texas, attempting to drive his car into a law enforcement officer as he lays out a tire deflation trap, officials say.

The incident, which took place on Mar. 24, shows a Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) trooper in pursuit of a driver after attempting to stop his vehicle on a traffic violation.

The driver reportedly refused to stop before taking off, prompting a high-speed pursuit.

An officer captured in the dashcam footage can be heard reporting speeds approaching 120 mph as he pursued the suspect.

Video shows the driver nearly running over a trooper deploying a trap to deflate the driver’s tires.

The officer is seen narrowly dodging out of the way as the car careens through the stop and continues to evade arrest.

The driver eventually lost control and bailed out of the car before being arrested, according to a statement attached to the video by TXDPS.

The driver was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest.





The driver nearly ran over an officer deploying a trap to deflate the driver’s tires. Texas Department of Public Safety





An officer reported speeds approaching 120 mph as he pursued the suspect. Texas Department of Public Safety

The statement from TXDPS claimed he was part of a human smuggling operation.