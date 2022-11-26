Texas man kills ex-wife, man, injures 2 at Thanksgiving dinner: police

A Texas man armed with a gun burst into his ex-wife’s home during Thanksgiving dinner and opened fire, killing her and another man and injuring two others, police said.

The family had just finished eating when the gunman came through the back door of the Spring Branch home at about 9:15 p.m., said Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu.

“The suspect discharged multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon at the scene,” Cantu said.

The ex-wife, who shares a baby with her alleged killer, and another adult man were declared dead at the scene.

Another man has been hospitalized in critical condition. The fourth victim, a 15-year-old, is in stable condition.

Police arrested the shooter yesterday after he fled the scene on foot. KPRC 2 Click2Houston

The 38-year-old shooter fled the scene on foot, but was arrested by police Friday afternoon. The man, whose identity has not been released, faces two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

“This is a very sad situation, it is Thanksgiving, people are supposed to celebrate with their families,” Cantu said.