Texas man Isaac Nformangum accused of threatening to kill Ted Cruz at large

A man charged with threatening to kill Texas Senator Ted Cruz and other Republican congressmen is on the loose after failing to return to court.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Isaac Nformangum, 22, who allegedly called Cruz’s office and threatened to kill the senator “be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick in your skull,” according to a transcript of the message released by the local District Attorney’s office, Fox News reported.

Nformangum, who accused Republicans of taking away his right to vote, was due in court Friday after being released on bond July 3. His current whereabouts are unknown.

“Hello and good afternoon Senator Rafael. This is one of the many Afro-American constituents of whom you are representative of here in Texas, as you currently serve from the Senate,” Nformangum said in the phone call, according to the report.

“I have just read the, uh, Texas Republican Party’s platform for this current 2022 year, uh, wherein it is apparent that your many colleagues intend … intend to have the voting right acts repealed and not reauthorized?”

Isaac Nformangum allegedly threatened Senator Ted Cruz and other Republican congressmen. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Every last one of your Republican colleagues to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed,” Nformangum allegedly threatened.

“It is a civic duty of every American citizen or resident to see to it that every last one of your colleagues is to be killed. Killed. Be it by finding you in a public space or by trailing you to your very, by your very public homes.”

The June 26 call ended with 30 seconds of silence, according to KPRC TV. US Capitol Police reported the incident to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas the next day, court documents obtained by the outlet show.

Investigators tracked the phone number to a woman with the same last name as Nformangum. They later found an Instagram account belonging to Isaac Nformangum in which a Youtube clip showed a recording of his voice that matched the speaker of the threatening call, according to court documents.

Nformangum was arrested and charged with terroristic threat for threatening violence and murder against Cruz and members of the Texas Republican Party.