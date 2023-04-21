Texas man Christopher Faran sentenced to life in prison after receiving 9th DWI

This Texas man has learned his fate.

Christopher Faran Stamford, 50, was given a life sentence in prison after receiving his ninth DWI charge — claiming he was “unlucky” rather than irresponsible for repeatedly driving under the influence.

The reckless driver pleaded guilty to the felony charge and was handed the life sentence by a Parker County jury, according to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

Stamford reportedly opted for the jury to decide to his fate.

“His record showed that he was going to continue endangering communities throughout the Metroplex unless he was locked up,” Parker County DA Jeff Swain said in a press release.

“Since Mr. Stanford had four previous prison sentences for felony DWI offenses, he was treated as a habitual offender,” Swain said.

Stamford’s latest DWI charge came when his ill-conceived plan to flee on foot after running a red light caused a crash on August 15.

When firefighters and police arrived on scene, Stanford’s Lincoln MKC was discovered to have ran a red light, according to the Star Telegram.





Christopher Faran Stanford’s booking photos are shown from 2003-2022.

Parker County Jail

The victim of Stanford’s botched hit-and-run claimed the 50-year-old told him, “I have to go. I’m going to get in trouble.”

Shortly after, authorities found Stamford attempting to escape by climbing over a barbed-wire fence near the crash site in Weatherford.

After police caught up to him, Stamford reportedly registered a 0.267 blood-alcohol content level.

The legal blood-alcohol content level for drivers in Texas is 0.08.

One DWI charge in the state of Texas can land anyone a sentence of two to 10 years in prison, in addition to a loss of a drivers license for two years.

A person in the US can be charged and convicted of a first-degree DWI if they’ve had three prior DWI occurrences in the past 10 years.

Stanford reportedly denied having a drinking problem to the jury, claiming he just happened to be “very unlucky,” according to Swain.

“Under Texas law, Mr. Stanford will be eligible for parole when his actual time served plus his good time credit totals 15 years,” Swain said.

Stanford is set to be eligible for parole after his time is served upon a decision from Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.