Texas man charged with killing 18 elderly women says he’s innocent

An alleged Texas serial killer charged with killing 18 elderly women over a two-year crime spree insists he is a “very innocent man” from a “good family.”

Billy Chemirmir, 49, has been accused of using his work as a home health aide to get into the apartments of elderly women before allegedly smothering them and then stealing their valuables.

In a jail interview with the Dallas Morning News, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and said he is “100 percent sure I will not go to prison.”

“I am not a killer,” Chemirmir said.

“I’m not at all what they’re saying I am. I am a very innocent person. I was not brought (up) that way. I was brought (up) in a good family. I didn’t have any problems all my life.”

Chemirmir is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail awaiting retrial next month after the first jury to hear one of the murder cases against him deadlocked last November.

He was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel reported that a man had attacked her after forcing his way into her apartment at an independent living community in Dallas.

Police said Chemirmir was found in his nearby apartment holding jewelry and cash.

Defendant Billy Chemirmir watches a recorded video deposition by victim Mary Bartel that was shown to jurors during his murder trial on November 15, 2021. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool

A large red jewelery box that police said Chemirmir had just thrown away then led cops to the Dallas home of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom with lipstick smeared on her pillow.

In the wake of his arrest, police tied him to a string of other deaths at luxury senior living communities in Dallas and Collin counties between 2016-2018.

He told the outlet in his jail interview that he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Billy Chemirmir has maintained his innocence saying that he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File

Chemirmir, who immigrated to the US from Kenya, is set to face the retrial on April 25 in the death of Harris.

The first trial in Harris’ killing ended in a mistrial in November after jurors said they were deadlocked 11-1. It was not clear what verdict the majority of jurors supported.