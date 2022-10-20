Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman after she beat him at basketball: police

Dallas police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at a game of basketball.

Cameron Hogg, 31, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Asia Womack earlier this month, Dallas police said.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Upon arrival, officers found Womack on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department (DFR) responded and transferred Womack to an area hospital where she died, police said.

Police issued a warrant for Hogg’s arrest on Oct. 11 and arrested him Thursday.

Womack’s family told FOX 4 that Womack and Hogg had been friends. They said the game had gotten heated and trash talk ensued.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” her mother Andrea said. “She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Womack was reportedly skilled in basketball, having played when she attended Madison High School.

“[T]his is so senseless,” Pastor John Delley told the outlet. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”