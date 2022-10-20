Texas man allegedly shot woman dead after she beat him in basketball game

A man in Texas allegedly shot and killed a woman after she beat him in a game of basketball.

Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Asia Womack, Dallas Police said.

Police found Womack laying on a sidewalk with “multiple gunshot wounds” in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue on Oct. 3. First responders rushed her to an area hospital where she died.

Hogg allegedly opened fire on Womack at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas when a fight over the b-ball game escalated, local station Fox 4 reported.

Womack, who played for her high basketball school team, reportedly beat Hogg in a pickup game, which led to trash talk between the pair that turned violent, her family told the outlet.

A local pastor called her murder “so senseless.”

Asia Womack was allegedly shot multiple times. Ave Made Asia/Facebook Womack had reportedly beaten Hogg in a game of basketball. Ave Made Asia/Facebook

“You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball,” Pastor John Delley told Fox4.

The woman’s mother couldn’t make sense of the deadly violence, saying she believed her alleged killer was her daughter’s friend.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” her mother Andrea told the outlet. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”