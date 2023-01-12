Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says ‘parts and pieces were recovered’

A 21-year-old woman was reportedly found decapitated inside a rural Texas home just outside Houston and her husband has been arrested.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday after family members of the woman’s husband called them. First responders found a 21-year-old woman dead inside a second home behind the main home, authorities said.

“It was a portion of a body dismembered and a residence that was covered in blood. So a gruesome scene at best,” Sheriff Troy Guidry told reporters, according to FOX Houston.

TEXAS SYNAGOGUE HOSTAGE SUSPECT WAS BANNED FROM UK COURT OVER ‘THREATENING’ 9/11 OUTBURST: REPORT

Jared Dicus, 21, is accused of killing his newlywed wife in their Texas home this week.

The woman lived in a small home with her husband, identified as Jared Dicus, also 21. They were reportedly married in October 2022. She worked at a local business, Guidry said.

Dicus was detained at the scene and confessed to the killing, authorities said. His father found the woman, who the sheriff described as “undocumented.” There was evidence that she was stabbed with a kitchen knife, Guidry said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence,” Guidry said. “They [the parents] were addressed by the suspect [husband] and when they saw something wasn’t feeling right for them, they approached the house that they were living in, and that’s when they found what they found.”

Guidry said authorities have been called to the home before for disturbance calls. A motive for the killing is still being determined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said he married the “very nice young couple” in October.

“As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families,” he posted on Facebook.