Texas man accused of kidnapping, viciously attacking and sexually assaulting Bumble date over 5 days

A Texas man was arrested and charged after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman he met on an online dating platform.

Deputies with Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4, responded to a call in Tomball, Texas, on Dec. 29 related to a female victim who was assaulted by a suspect she met online, later identified as 21-year-old Zachary Mills, the police posted on Facebook .

An investigation determined the victim had arrived at the residence five days earlier and had been held against her will and sexually assaulted multiple times before finally being able to seek help from a neighbor.

The victim claimed to have been denied food and water and had suffered “serious bodily injury” as a result of the assault. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Zachary Mills has been charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.

“Zachary Mills was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping,” Constable Mark Herman said. “His bond was set at $50,000.00 out of the 351st District Court. Additional charges may be filed at a later time following further investigation.”

Court records show that Mills began punching and biting the victim in the face once she declined his sexual advances after meeting on the dating platform Bumble, KPRC-TV reported.

The documents also allege that Mills used a screwdriver to attack her and that he grabbed her clothes and attempted to stop her when she ran out the door to escape.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about this horrible crime,” Bumble said in a statement. “We blocked this member as soon as we were made aware of this situation and in accordance with our Community Guidelines. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team available to respond to any requests from law enforcement as needed.”

KHOU-TV reported that Mills’ attorney, Chris Denuna, said that while the allegations are serious, they are not credible based on what he has seen so far.