Texas man accused of carrying gun on Capitol grounds is first defendant in January 6 criminal trial

The Daily Beast

How Criminal Profiling Foiled a Serial-Killing Boy Scout

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHe was a small-town guy from Manhattan, Montana, population 900. A former Boy Scout, Marine sergeant during the Vietnam War, a carpenter, and a property owner who renovated old houses. David Meirhofer was friendly enough, but he didn’t talk much, and was a bit socially awkward—a 24-year-old virgin who didn’t smoke or drink, “loved to talk cop,” and whose favorite movie was The Sound of Music.Meirhofer also had a terrible secret: he was a