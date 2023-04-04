Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Trump is ‘guilty’ as arraignment looms

On the heels of Donald Trump’s historic arraignment, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has suggested that the former president is guilty, but not on charges tied to a New York grand jury’s indictment.

In a post shared on his campaign, Patrick said Trump was guilty on 34 “charges” linked to his record as president from 2017 to 2021.

The list includes specific things done during Trump’s presidency, like ending NAFTA and moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, but also vague accomplishments like “protecting Religious Liberty,” “securing the border,” and “ending unfair trade deals.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on April 3, 2023.

Patrick was amongst Republicans who have called out Trump’s indictment as a politically motivated attack.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: See full list of “guilty charges”

What time is Trump’s arraignment at Manhattan criminal court?

Formal charges against Trump will be read during his arraignment at a Manhattan criminal court Tuesday. The court proceedings are set to begin at 1:15 p.m. Central Time.

According to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, Trump is expected to plead not guilty “loudly and proudly.”

Trump to speak from Mar-a-Lago after court appearance, campaign raising millions after indictment

Following the arraignment, Trump is scheduled to return home to Mar-a-Lago in south Florida and plans to deliver remarks at 7:15 p.m. Central Time.

Trump and his supporters have condemned the indictment as he continues his 2024 campaign for president. His campaign has been fundraising off the indictment and claimed Monday that it had raised over $7 million.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Trump ‘guilty’: Texas’ Dan Patrick lists ‘charges’ in political stunt