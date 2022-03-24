Texas loses Supreme Court case over prayer during executions

Reuters

Dubai ruler’s ex-wife gets custody of children after ‘exorbitant’ domestic abuse

LONDON (Reuters) -Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, inflicted “exorbitant” domestic abuse against his ex-wife, a senior British judge has concluded as he awarded her sole responsibility for looking after their children. A statement issued on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed said he loved his children and would always provide for them. The London court has previously ruled the Dubai ruler had made Haya fear for her life, had abducted and mistreated two of his daughters by another marriage, and had ordered the phones of Haya and her lawyers, one a British lawmaker, to be hacked using the state security software “Pegasus”.