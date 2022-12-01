Texas lawyer Gavin Rush found dead after pulling gun on ex in bar

The Texas attorney who was arrested after allegedly trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the bar she worked at was found dead Wednesday.

Gavin Rush, who had been out on a $40,000 bond after the wild altercation involving his ex, was discovered dead at 4:25 p.m. by police conducting a welfare check, Fox News reported.

Rush allegedly raised a gun at his ex during her Saturday shift at the Anderson Mill Pub after she refused to speak with him.

Officers have not disclosed how the 41-year-old died but said the circumstances are “not considered suspicious.”

The former attorney has a history of self-destructive behavior, court documents state. His ex-girlfriend told police he had threatened to harm himself after learning she was in a new relationship, and he reportedly tried to shoot himself in the head following his failed attempt at killing her over the weekend.

Shocking surveillance footage captured the moment he stormed into the taproom and slapped a small leather satchel on the bar.

“So you just aren’t going to talk to me?” he reportedly asked her.

Gavin Rush was found dead four days after allegedly trying to kill his ex at a bar. Austin Police Department

Rush points the gun in the direction of his ex-girlfriend, who is standing behind the bar. Twitter: Mackenzie Kelly

When she told him no, Rush whipped out a gun with its laser sight set on her chest, an affidavit states.

Fortunately, two brave patrons jumped into action and wrestled the weapon from the madman’s hands. The gun went off multiple times during the struggle, but no one was struck.

One of the men said Rush tried to put the gun to his own head as he was taken to the ground, but they were able to keep his finger off the trigger.

Rush was released on a $40,000 bond. LinkedIn

According to the unnamed ex-girlfriend, Rush had been trying to rekindle their relationship when he learned she had moved on with someone new. She had stopped responding to his messages after he threatened to hurt himself and her new partner, she told police.

Rush, who has a history of domestic violence, was charged with second-degree felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. He was released after posting a bond.

He was fired from his law firm in the days before his death.