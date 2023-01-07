Texas lands defensive chess piece in four-star Jelani McDonald

Even as the calendar has flipped to January, Texas continues to put the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star Waco (Texas) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald announced his decision to sign with Texas during the All-American Bowl on Saturday. He chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State and TCU, providing Steve Sarkisian and staff with another win on the trail.

“I’m real comfortable down there,” McDonald told Orangebloods about Texas. “With coach Sark, coach (Jeff) Choate – all of them. And it’s not too far from home.”

McDonald, a Rivals250 prospect that has seen his stock soar during his senior year, put together a monster week during All-American practices. While playing corner, the 6-2, 190-pound athlete has shined versus some of the best wide receivers that the current recruiting cycle has to offer.