Texas judge orders halt to abuse probes into 2 transgender families

A Texas judge is prohibiting the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services from pursuing child abuse investigations into two families with transgender children.

Travis County District Court Judge Jan Soifer granted a temporary injunction on Friday, halting investigations into two families who allow or help their trans children receive gender-affirming care, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Soifer’s ruling applies only to the plaintiffs, as the judge didn’t rule on whether an injunction could be implemented to freeze all child abuse investigations launched on families who allow their children to receive gender-affirming care.

The judge is overseeing legal proceedings in a lawsuit filed by the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG, which seeks a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the state investigations ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to appeal Soifer’s decision.

“We are gratified that the Court reiterated that the DFPS rule is unlawful and changed the status quo for Texas transgender youth and their families,” said a statement released by attorneys for families who are suing the governor and other state officials.

Soifer’s ruling does not apply to all families in Texas being investigated for allowing their children to receive gender-affirming care. ay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File

“The Court recognized yet again that being subjected to an unlawful and unwarranted investigation causes irreparable harm for these families.”

Texas judges have issued similar rulings to halt probes on a case-by-case basis.