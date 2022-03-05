Texas intersection has two unrelated shootings in one day

Two unrelated shootings were reported at the same intersection in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to reports.

The first, around 3 p.m. followed after one driver “said something” to another at a stoplight at Collins Street and the I-20 frontage road at 3 p.m., NBC5 reported.

That driver opened fire — leaving the first unharmed, but with bullet holes in his car.

The second, around 4 p.m. at the same location, occurred after a driver pointed a gun at another.

A witness called police and said they saw a driver point a gun at another driver. A motorist not involved in the incident called 911.