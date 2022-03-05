The Hamden Journal

Texas intersection has two unrelated shootings in one day

Texas intersection has two unrelated shootings in one day

Two unrelated shootings were reported at the same intersection in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to reports.

The first, around 3 p.m. followed after one driver “said something” to another at a stoplight at Collins Street and the I-20 frontage road at 3 p.m., NBC5 reported.

That driver opened fire — leaving the first unharmed, but with bullet holes in his car.

The first shooting involved a dispute between two drivers where one shot the other’s car. The second incident also involved a driver pulling a gun on another driver.
kali9

The second, around 4 p.m. at the same location, occurred after a driver pointed a gun at another.

A witness called police and said they saw a driver point a gun at another driver. A motorist not involved in the incident called 911.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.