Texas Instruments Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Is Tanking.

Text size





Texas Instruments provided a revenue forecast for the June quarter below expectations, citing lower demand in China. Its shares were falling in after-hours trading.

The semiconductor company reported earnings per share of $2.35, compared with Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $2.18, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $4.9 billion which was above with analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. But the big news is the guidance. Texas Instruments gave a revenue forecast range for the current quarter of $4.2 billion to $4.8 billion—which was below consensus of $4.9 billion.

The chip maker sells the basic building-block chips that go into products in nearly every sector of the economy from autos and industrials to consumer electronics. Because of the broad-based nature of the company’s more-than-100,000 customers, investors consider the company to be an early bellwether for the technology industry, and the economy.

Texas Instruments shares (ticker:





TXN



) were down 6.2%, at $157.84, after initially falling as much as 7% following the release.

This is breaking news. Read a preview of Texas Instruments earnings below and check back for more analysis soon.

Texas Instruments will be first major chip company to report this earnings season. It may offer beleaguered investors their first clues on the state of semiconductor business this year after the market close.

The chip maker sells the basic building-block chips that go into products in nearly every sector of the economy from autos and industrials to consumer electronics. Because of the broad-based nature of the company’s more-than-100,000 customers, investors consider the company to be an early bellwether for the technology industry and the economy.

The Wall Street consensus estimates for Texas Instruments is for the company to report March-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, up about 11% from the prior year, with earnings per share of $2.18, up from $1.87. Analysts’ estimates for the current quarter’s revenue is also $4.94 billion.

Analysts are warning their clients Texas Instruments’ business momentum may begin to fade. On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated his Underweight rating and lowered his price target on Texas Instruments to $181 from $198. He wrote in a note to clients that the stock’s higher valuation will make it “more challenging” for the shares to do well as the fundamental business outlook for next year deteriorates. The stock closed at $173.91 on Monday.

Last week, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer reaffirmed his Outperform rating and $220 target for the chip company’s shares based on its strong long term industry position. However, Schafer admitted his industry checks show the demand in the computer, smartphone, and television end-markets was currently softening.

Texas Instruments shares were down 8% year to date as of the close of trading on Monday. For the same period the





iShares Semiconductor



exchange-traded fund (SOXX), which tracks the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, has declined 23%.

Write to Tae Kim at [email protected]