Texas in a very strong position for the nation’s top 2024 RB

The Texas Longhorns recently signed a talented two-man running back class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but that’s not stopping the UT staff from setting its sights on one of the country’s top overall prospects for 2024. IMG Academy standout Jerrick Gibson, the nation’s top-ranked running back prospect in the 2024 class, is a top target for the Texas coaches, and Gibson’s interest in the Longhorns is very strong.

“They’re at the top. If he had to come out with a top three right now, they’d definitely be in there,” said Gibson’s father, Victor Jenkins.

Gibson, who took an unofficial visit to Texas last summer, has struck up a strong bond with UT running backs coach Tashard Choice, and he likes what he’s seen from the UT offensive scheme, including the success of Bijan Robinson in winning the Doak Walker Award in December.

“He likes their style. And the bond he has with coach Choice is incredible,” Jenkins said.