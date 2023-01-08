Texas in a very strong position for the nation’s top 2024 RB

The Texas Longhorns recently signed a talented two-man running back class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but that’s not stopping the UT staff from setting its sights on one of the country’s top overall prospects for 2024. IMG Academy standout Jerrick Gibson, the nation’s top-ranked running back prospect in the 2024 class, is a top target for the Texas coaches, and Gibson’s interest in the Longhorns is very strong.
“They’re at the top. If he had to come out with a top three right now, they’d definitely be in there,” said Gibson’s father, Victor Jenkins.
Gibson, who took an unofficial visit to Texas last summer, has struck up a strong bond with UT running backs coach Tashard Choice, and he likes what he’s seen from the UT offensive scheme, including the success of Bijan Robinson in winning the Doak Walker Award in December.
“He likes their style. And the bond he has with coach Choice is incredible,” Jenkins said.
The 5-11, 190-pound Gibson ranks No. 17 on the 2024 Rivals 100. He has schools from coast to coast in hot pursuit, but his father said it’s Texas and a couple of SEC schools that are standing out right now.
“I would say Tennessee and probably Georgia (to round out his top three),” Jenkins said.
Gibson is hoping to make it to Austin for another visit for the Longhorns’ spring game later this year. If that doesn’t work out, his father said he’ll “definitely” be in Austin for an official visit. The plan right now is to commit in July in order to have a decision out of the way before his senior season begins.
Both Georgia and Tennessee have an edge in proximity over Texas, not to mention the schools in the state of Florida, but Gibson’s father said distance won’t be a factor in Gibson’s eventual decision.
“He just wants to be where the scheme fits his style,” Jenkins said.