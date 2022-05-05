Texas high schooler murdered fellow student in fight

A Texas teenager was charged with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing a fellow student inside their high school bathroom this week, police said.

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of killing Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr. after the two got into a fight Tuesday at Belton High School on Tuesday morning, the Belton Police Department said.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Allison was arrested off-campus about 20 minutes after the fight. He was charged with murder on Wednesday and booked in the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

The deadly violence had triggered a lockdown at the high school, after which students were released one-by-one to parents, reports KWTX.

“It’s too close to home. You hear it all the time, but when it actually happens at home, it’s shocking because you start thinking about the community and you think of the people you work closely with that also have children going here,” said parent Sarah Lopez.

All classes at Belton High School were canceled Thursday.