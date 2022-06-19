Texas has its baseball season, stay at the College World Series ended by Texas A&M

Texas’s Eric Kennedy runs to first during the game against Texas A&M at Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

For the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, more than bragging rights are at stake on Sunday.

Texas and Texas A&M are set to meet at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday afternoon. This is the 378th game in the Texas-Texas A&M series. The two rivals have never battled at the College World Series, though.

Since both teams lost their openers in Omaha — Texas was beaten 7-3 by Notre Dame on Friday, while Texas A&M was on the wrong end of a 13-8 decision against Oklahoma — this is an elimination game. The winner will play another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon. The loser won’t play baseball again until 2023.

College World Series: Texas, Texas A&M meet with their baseball seasons on the line

Texas wins its fifth Dick Howser Trophy : Ivan Melendez is honored as college baseball’s best

The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. Follow along for live updates:

Texas sent home from Omaha by a 10-2 loss to rival Texas A&M

The top-ranked team in many preseason polls, Texas has become the first team to get eliminated from the field at the College World Series. A 10-2 loss to Texas A&M has ended the Longhorns’ baseball season.

Texas heads into the offseason with a 47-22 record.

Texas A&M improves to 43-19. The Aggies will play either Notre Dame or Oklahoma in another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas’ 2022 baseball season running out of outs as Aggie add to their lead

After seven innings of play, Texas is down to the last six outs of its season. The Longhorns are trailing 9-2 after Texas A&M tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning on Ryan Targac’s delayed steal of home.

Texas A&M is looking to wrap up its fourth straight win over the Longhorns.

Texas gets into the Aggie bullpen but key strikeout kills another scoring opportunity

After opening the top of the sixth inning with two singles, Texas finally chased Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas from the game. Aggie reliever Jacob Palisch registered two strikeouts before he issued a bases-loading walk to pinch-hitter Mitchell Daly.

Story continues

Palisch preserved Texas A&M’s 8-2 lead with a strikeout of Texas slugger Ivan Melendez. Palisch caught Melendez looking at a fastball that went inside and painted the lower part of the strike zone.

Texas has stranded 10 runners in this game.

Texas inching close to the end of its season as Aggies keep scoring in Omaha

Texas A&M added two more runs in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 8-2. The Longhorns have stranded a runner in scoring position in four of today’s five innings.

If Texas wants to keep its season alive, it will need to match its largest rally of the season. Back on April 3, UT found itself trailing 7-1 in the sixth inning of a game against Oklahoma. The Longhorns eventually recorded a 12-8 victory.

Texas A&M again strikes with a two-strike, two-out hit

After Texas squandered a chance to score in the fourth inning, Texas A&M did not. Jack Moss’ single with two outs has given the Aggies a 6-2 lead.

Texas A&M’s last four runs have been scored with two outs in an inning. The three Aggies who were batting during those run-scoring plays were facing a two-strike count.

In the top of the fourth inning, Texas had a chance to cut into the Texas A&M lead. The first two UT batters to bat in the fourth frame reached base, but Aggie pitcher Micah Dallas got three straight outs to ease his way out of that jam.

Unexpected collapse on defense sinks Texas into a deeper hole

Texas was poised to get out of the third inning with the 4-2 deficit it had been facing intact. But Texas A&M expanded its lead to three runs on a strange play.

With two outs and an Aggie on first base, UT third baseman Skyler Messinger threw wide to first base on a routine grounder. The errant throw bounced off the glove of first baseman Ivan Melendez, who then tried to chase down the baseball. But while sliding for the baseball, Melendez kicked it into the Texas dugout and officials allowed the runner who was advancing to third base to scoot home.

More: Texas, newcomer Skyler Messinger surging with Big 12 baseball opener on deck

Messinger was credited with an error on the play. Messinger entered the game with a .977 fielding percentage and only four errors to his credit. Melendez boasted a .997 fielding percentage.

Big inning boosts Texas A&M to a lead at the College World Series

Texas pitcher Lucas Gordon cruised through the first inning, but things were not as simple in the second session. Using four hits, Texas A&M scored four times and has taken a 4-2 lead in Omaha.

Brett Minnich’s double, Jordan Thompson’s single and Trevor Werner’s single drove in runs for the Aggies in that second inning. Werner’s lead-taking two-run single came with two outs.

Gordon threw 10 pitches in the first inning. He needed 43 pitches in the second, and he was pulled with two outs after he lost an 11-pitch battle with Werner.

Texas mades Texas A&M pay for a couple of defensive mishaps

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Douglas Hodo III’s two-out double brought home teammate Dylan Campbell. Hodo has also scored his team’s first run in the first inning.

More: The son of a national champion, Douglas Hodo III is now chasing his own title at Texas

Texas A&M twice had a chance to get Campbell out but failed. Campbell originally reached base when Trevor Werner bobbled his sharply-hit ground ball to third base. Campbell then appeared to be caught stealing but his slide kicked Kole Kaler’s glove off the shortstop’s hand and he was ruled safe.

Austin Todd gives Longhorns an early lead over the rival Aggies

Texas got off to a good start in this must-win game against Texas A&M. An RBI single from Austin Todd has given the Longhorns a 1-0 lead.

The Longhorns led off the game with a walk drawn by Douglas Hodo III and Eric Kennedy’s single. Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas retired Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, but Todd made sure that the Texas A&M starter wouldn’t get out of the inning unscathed.

The Longhorns are 30-11 this season when they score first.

Lucas Gordon takes the mound for Texas as Longhorns get another shot at Micah Dallas

With its season on the line, Texas will hand the baseball to starting pitcher Lucas Gordon. A sophomore left-hander, Gordon is 7-1 with a 2.68 ERA this season. Gordon has earned no decisions in his two starts in the NCAA Tournament, but he is less than a month removed from a stellar performance against TCU at the Big 12 Tournament in which he threw 7 ⅔ innings of two-hit baseball.

Opposing Gordon on the mound is Texas A&M junior Micah Dallas, a right-hander who boasts a 6-3 record and a 5.40 ERA. Texas fans may remember Dallas from his time at Texas Tech. Last season, Dallas allowed seven hits and three runs over 7 1/3 innings in the Red Raiders’ 5-3 win over the Longhorns. Dallas also pitched the final inning of Texas A&M’s 12-9 win at Texas in March.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns baseball vs. A&M Aggies in CWS live updates