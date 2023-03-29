Texas granny kills armed robber who targeted her food truck

Stop! Or my grandma will shoot.

A pistol-packing Texas granny turned the tables on an armed robber who tried to hold up her family-owned food truck — and fatally shot the crook when his gun jammed.

Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, was cooking soul food inside the “Elite Eats and Cold Treats” truck in a Houston parking lot when a 23-year-old man drove up alongside about 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to KHOU-11 TV.

The man asked what was on the menu, but when Turner showed him he suddenly pulled out a handgun, demanded cash and got out of his pickup truck the station said, citing Houston police Lt. Bryan Bui.

Turner shut the food truck’s window but the would-be robber pried it open, stuck his weapon inside and tried to fire at her.





Keshondra Howard Turner poses in front of her family-owned “Elite Eats and Cold Treats” food truck, which was targeted by an armed robber on Tuesday. KHOU 11





Crime scene tape surrounds the robber’s pickup truck after Turner fatally shot him in self-defense. KHOU 11

However, the gun jammed and Turner — who’s licensed to carry a handgun — drew her own firearm and shot the man several times, KHOU said.

The man staggered away before collapsing about 50 feet from the truck, where authorities found him and pronounced him dead.

Turner suffered a panic attack following the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cops deemed the incident a case of self-defense. They didn’t file any charges against Turner but will gather evidence and present it to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, ABC13 Houston said.





Turner tried to stop the robbery by closing the food truck’s window but the crook pried it open and stuck his gun inside. KHOU 11

Turner’s son, Derick Howard, credited divine intervention for saving his mom.

“She’s a Godly woman, that’s why the gun jammed — because God jammed it,” he told KHOU.

Howard also said his mother never would have opened fire unless she had no other choice.

“My momma is a great person, you know? Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She’d give the shirt off her back,” he said.

Turner and her family started their soul food take-out business three years ago and operated out of a parking lot at South Main Street and Fondren Road in southwest Houston without any trouble until Tuesday.