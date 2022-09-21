Texas grandfather Simon Mancilla Sr. steps in to help woman being robbed, suspect flees

A brave Texas grandfather stepped in to help save a woman from being carjacked at gunpoint.

The 73-year-old, who local outlet KHOU later identified as Simon Mancilla Sr., noticed the woman being choked by the alleged suspect outside of a check-cashing business in Houston on Sept. 7

According to police, the woman left the check cashing business and approached her truck when the armed suspect demanded the keys to her 2011 GMC Sierra.

Footage released on Monday captures Mancilla’s violent confrontation with the suspect when he notices the woman is in danger.

“I open my window, ‘Hey man … don’t make a problem,’” Mancilla Sr. told the outlet.

Footage of the moment shows 73-year-old Mancilla’s violent confrontation he has with the armed suspect. KHOU 11

Mancilla Sr, a grandfather of 11 children, tried to pull the suspect out of the vehicle, but was pistol-whipped on the head and was left needing stitches.

The suspect, who remains unidentified as of Wednesday morning, fled the scene in the stolen pickup truck. The truck has yet to be recovered as the suspect remains on the loose.