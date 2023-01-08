Texas governor’s hand-delivered message to Joe Biden: ‘you failed’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered a scathing message to President Biden Sunday as the commander-in-chief arrived in El Paso for his first visit to the US-Mexico border since taking office.

“Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late,” Abbott said in a letter he handed to Biden as he stepped off Air Force One for a brief three-hour visit to El Paso, KWTX-TV reported.

“Moreover, your visit avoids the sites where mass illegal immigration occurs and sidesteps the thousands of angry Texas property owners whose lives have been destroyed by your border policies,” the letter reads.

“Even the city you visit has been sanitized of the migrant camps which had overrun downtown El Paso because your administration wants to shield you from the chaos that Texas has experienced on a daily basis,” it continues. “This chaos is the direct result of your failure to enforce the immigrations laws that Congress enacted.”

Abbott concludes: “On behalf of all Americans, I implore you: Secure our border by enforcing Congress’s immigration laws.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered a letter to President Biden when he arrived in El Paso Sunday, chastizing the White House for it’s “failed” immigration policies. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s hand-delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso.

The damning document comes as thousands of immigrants have overwhelmed the Texas border city, with sidewalk encampments and tent cities popping up in town.

US customs agents and local police rounded up some of the migrants in the days leading up to Biden’s visit to the city — which critics have called little more than a photo op.

“All of this is happening because you have violated your constitutional obligation to defend the states against invasion through faithful execution of federal laws,” Abbott, a staunch critic of Biden’s immigration policy, wrote in his letter.

“Halfway through your presidency, though, I can finally welcome you to the border,” the governor wrote. “When you finish the photo-ops in a carefully stage-managed version of El Paso, you have a job to do.”

He listed five tasks for the president, including that “aliens” entering the US need to be detained by authorities rather than paroled.

Abbott also asked Biden to “stop sandbagging the implementation of the ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ policy and Title 42 expulsions,” and enforce applicable statutes.

President Biden made his first visit on Sunday to the US/Mexican border since taking office. Bloomberg via Getty Images

He also urged the president to “aggressively prosecute” and remove migrants who cross into the US illegally, resume construction of the border wall in Texas, and designate the Mexican drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Abbott praised former President Donald Trump for “historically low levels of illegal immigration” during his tenure in the White House and said Biden’s policies have only served to “embolden the cartels” who profit from human and drug trafficking.