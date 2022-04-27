Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks donations for his immigrant buses to DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking donations for the controversial bus program he started to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, DC.

A page on the Republican governor’s website seeks contributions to “Border Transportation Funding” by credit card or mailed check. His office did not respond to The Post’s request asking why donations are being sought.

Abbott’s office has refused to give specifics on the cost to Texas taxpayers, saying only that the buses are being paid for with “funds previously appropriated by the legislature for border security efforts.”

His website also says any unused donations for the buses will go toward construction of a border wall by the Lone Star State– a project Abbott has also separately solicited funds for.

Since the bus program was announced April 6, at least 10 buses carrying an unknown number of immigrants. who must volunteer for the rides, have made the journey from Texas to the nation’s capital.

Abbott’s office told The Post last week that 152 immigrants on eight buses had been taken to Washington, DC. That works out to an average of 19 migrants per bus on vehicles that can transport up to 40 people.

Migrants exit a bus from Texas on April 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. Fox News

It is unclear why Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking for donations for the buses. Getty Images/ Brandon Bell

Around 20 migrants from Venezuela gather at Union Station in DC on April 13, 2022, after arriving on a bus from Texas. Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The immigrants who have been transported are a drop in the bucket compared to the massive numbers attempting to cross the US-Mexico border. The Post reported Friday that Customs and Border Protection recorded 221,303 migrant encounters in March — the most in any single month during the Biden administration.

Abbott announced he would send immigrants from Texas to DC during an April 6 press conference about measures the state would take to secure its border with Mexico. The measures are meant to address the unending waves of immigrants already arriving at the frontier, with more expected when the Title 42 health policy ends.

A federal court issued a restraining order, delaying the end of Title 42 from ending on May 23, as it was supposed to.